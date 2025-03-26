Numeros Diplos Max electric scooter launched in Maharashtra, priced at 1.13 lakh

Bengaluru-based Numeros Motors has launched the Diplos Max electric scooter in Pune, foraying into Maharashtra. Launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January, the electric scooter is being made available across multiple markets in a phased manner. The new Numeros Diplos Max is a rugged offering and is the brand’s first model targeted at private buyers. The new Diplos Max is priced at ₹1.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).

Numeros Diplos Max Specifications

The new Numeros Diplos Max is powered by a hub-mounted PMS motor tuned for 2.67 kW (3.5 bhp) and 138 Nm at the wheel. The e-scooter has a top speed of 63 kmph. The model claims a range of 140 km (IDC) in Eco mode from its two 1.85 kWh lithium-ion battery packs. The electric scooter has a charging time of four hours from 0-100 per cent using a 1.2 kW charger.

Speaking at the launch, Shreyas Shibulal, Founder & CEO of Numeros Motors, said: “At Numeros Motors, we envision clean and efficient mobility solutions as the foundation of sustainable ecosystems. The Diplos platform is a testament to our commitment to innovation, safety, and environmental responsibility. By delivering a made-in-India vehicle that is safe, reliable, and durable, we aim to cater to the diverse needs of our users while actively contributing to the green mobility solutions across India and the globe. This launch reflects our focus on combining advanced technology with practical design to shape the future of transportation that will ‘Gets It Done’ and will make the world ‘Always Moving’."

Numeros Motors says the Diplos Max has been tested for over 13.9 million kilometres, a first for any Indian OEM. It has a simple design with a boxy profile, a round LED headlamp, and split seats with a small storage space underneath. The suspension setup comprises telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear tuned to optimise more durability. The e-scooter offers a ground clearance of 150 mm, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end. The Diplos Max rides on 12-inch wheels.

Other features include a digital instrument console, two riding modes - Eco and Normal - and connectivity systems, including theft alerts, geofencing, and vehicle tracking. At its price point, the new Diplos Max competes against the Ather Rizta, Ola S1 X, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and the like in the segment.

Numeros Motors currently has a presence in 14 cities across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, among others. It plans to expand to over 100 dealerships in 50 cities by the end of FY2027. While Pune is the first city to get a dealership, the brand plans to open 20 more outlets across Maharashtra this year.

