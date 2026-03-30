Numeros Diplos Max Plus Key Specs
- Speed70 kmph
- Range140 km
- Charging3.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity4 kWh
- Motor Power2.89 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Numeros Diplos Max Plus
|Rs. 1.21 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|140 kg
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|156 km
|-
|2.89 kW
|BGauss C12i
|Rs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|110 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Wheel
|135 km
|4 Hours 15 Minutes
|2500 W
|Diplos Max PlusVSC12i
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Rs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|150-211 Km
|4-5 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Diplos Max PlusVSEpluto 7G Max
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Rs. 55,000Onwards
|85 Nm
|Scooters
|94 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|70 km
|3-4 Hrs.
|1500 W
|Diplos Max PlusVSE1
|Joy e-bike Wolf Plus
|Rs. 1.16 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|85 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|100 km
|4-5 Hours
|1.5 kW
|Diplos Max PlusVSWolf Plus
|Benling India Aura
|Rs. 1.22 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|120 km
|4 Hours
|3200 W
|Diplos Max PlusVSAura
Numeros Diplos Max Plus is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|2.89 kW
|Battery Capacity
|4 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|140 km
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|Max Speed
|70 kmph
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