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NUMEROS Diplos Max Plus

₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2453
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Numeros Diplos Max Plus Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    70 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    140 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    4 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    2.89 kW
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Numeros Diplos Max Plus Variants

Numeros Diplos Max Plus price starts at ₹ 1.21 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Diplos Max Plus STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
70 kmph
156 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Numeros Diplos Max Plus Visual Comparison

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Numeros Diplos Max Plus comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Numeros Diplos Max Plus
Numeros Diplos Max Plus image
Rs. 1.21 LakhsOnwards--Scooters140 kg-DiscAlloy156 km-2.89 kW
BGauss C12iBGauss C12i imageRs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards--Scooters110 kgDrumDrumSteel Wheel135 km4 Hours 15 Minutes2500 WDiplos Max PlusVSC12i
PURE EV Epluto 7G MaxPURE EV Epluto 7G Max imageRs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy150-211 Km4-5 Hours2.2 kWDiplos Max PlusVSEpluto 7G Max
Bounce Infinity E1Bounce Infinity E1 imageRs. 55,000Onwards
4.92
85 NmScooters94 kgDiscDiscAlloy70 km3-4 Hrs.1500 WDiplos Max PlusVSE1
Joy e-bike Wolf PlusJoy e-bike Wolf Plus imageRs. 1.16 LakhsOnwards--Scooters85 kgDiscDiscAlloy100 km4-5 Hours1.5 kWDiplos Max PlusVSWolf Plus
Benling India AuraBenling India Aura imageRs. 1.22 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy120 km4 Hours3200 WDiplos Max PlusVSAura

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Numeros Diplos Max Plus Images

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Numeros Diplos Max Plus Colours

Numeros Diplos Max Plus is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Blaze Red
Piano Black
Volte Blue
Blaze red

Numeros Diplos Max Plus Alternatives

BGauss C12i

BGauss C12i

1.05 - 1.3 Lakhs
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Diplos Max PlusvsC12i
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
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Diplos Max PlusvsEpluto 7G Max
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

55,000 - 1.26 Lakhs
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Diplos Max PlusvsE1
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus

1.16 Lakhs
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Diplos Max PlusvsWolf Plus
Benling India Aura

Benling India Aura

1.22 Lakhs
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Diplos Max PlusvsAura
EeVe Soul

EeVe Soul

1.2 Lakhs
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Diplos Max PlusvsSoul

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Numeros Diplos Max Plus Specifications and Features

Max Power2.89 kW
Battery Capacity4 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range140 km
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed70 kmph
View all Diplos Max Plus specs and features

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