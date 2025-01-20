Numeros Diplos Max Plus on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.27 Lakhs.
Numeros Diplos Max Plus dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Diplos Max Plus on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Diplos Max Plus is mainly compared to Benling India Aura price in Bangalore (Rs. 1.22 Lakhs), EeVe Soul price in Bangalore (Rs. 1.2 Lakhs) and Ather Energy EL01 price in Bangalore (Rs. 99,000).