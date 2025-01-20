hamburger icon
HomeNew BikesNumerosDiplos Max PlusOn Road Price in Bangalore
Diplos Max PlusSpecs & FeaturesRangeColoursImages
Numeros Diplos Max Plus Front Left View

Numeros Diplos Max Plus On Road Price in Bangalore

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.21 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Price Details

Diplos Max Plus Price in

Numeros Diplos Max Plus on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.27 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Numeros Diplos Max Plus dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Diplos Max Plus on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Diplos Max Plus is mainly compared to Benling India Aura price in Bangalore (Rs. 1.22 Lakhs), EeVe Soul price in Bangalore (Rs. 1.2 Lakhs) and Ather Energy EL01 price in Bangalore (Rs. 99,000).
Variants On-Road Price
Numeros Diplos Max Plus STD ₹ 1.27 Lakhs

Numeros Diplos Max Plus Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Diplos Max Plus STD

₹1.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
4 KWh
70 Kmph
156 Km
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,21,000
Insurance
5,549
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
1,26,549
EMI@2,720/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Numeros Diplos Max Plus Alternatives

Benling India Aura

Benling India Aura

1.22 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Aura Price in Delhi
EeVe Soul

EeVe Soul

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Soul Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Ather Energy EL01

Ather Energy EL01

99,000 OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Ultraviolette Tesseract

Ultraviolette Tesseract

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tesseract Price in Delhi
Tunwal Storm ZX

Tunwal Storm ZX

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Storm ZX Price in Delhi
Okinawa iPraise+

Okinawa iPraise+

1.23 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
iPraise+ Price in Delhi

News

View all
  News

Videos

View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Numeros Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Numeros Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

99,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR500R

Honda CBR500R

4.99 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details