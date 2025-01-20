Numeros Diplos Max Plus on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.27 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Numeros Diplos Max Plus dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers.
Diplos Max Plus on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Diplos Max Plus is mainly compared to Benling India Aura price in Chennai (Rs. 1.22 Lakhs), EeVe Soul price in Chennai (Rs. 1.2 Lakhs) and Ather Energy EL01 price in Chennai (Rs. 99,000).