Numeros Diplos Max Plus on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.27 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Numeros Diplos Max Plus dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers.
Diplos Max Plus on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Diplos Max Plus is mainly compared to Benling India Aura price in Pune (Rs. 1.22 Lakhs), EeVe Soul price in Pune (Rs. 1.2 Lakhs) and Ather Energy EL01 price in Pune (Rs. 99,000).