Numeros Diplos Max Plus Front Left View
1/17
Numeros Diplos Max Plus Left View
2/17
Numeros Diplos Max Plus Disc View
3/17
Numeros Diplos Max Plus Front Tyre View
4/17
Numeros Diplos Max Plus Handle Bar View
5/17
Numeros Diplos Max Plus Handle View
6/17

Numeros Diplos Max Plus STD

1.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Diplos Max Plus STD

Diplos Max Plus STD Prices

The Diplos Max Plus STD, is priced at ₹1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Diplos Max Plus STD Range

The Diplos Max Plus STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Diplos Max Plus STD Colours

The Diplos Max Plus STD is available in 3 colour options: Blaze Red, Piano Black, Volte Blue.

Diplos Max Plus STD Battery & Range

Diplos Max Plus STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Diplos Max Plus STD include the Benling India Aura priced ₹1.22 Lakhs and the Ultraviolette Tesseract priced ₹1.2 Lakhs.

Diplos Max Plus STD Specs & Features

The Diplos Max Plus STD has Charging at Home, Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Roadside Assistance, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Numeros Diplos Max Plus STD Price

Diplos Max Plus STD

₹1.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,21,000
Insurance
5,549
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,26,549
EMI@2,720/mo
Close

Numeros Diplos Max Plus STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1960 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm
Additional Storage
13 L
Height
1125 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Width
715 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
156 km
Max Speed
70 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.89 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Adjustable Dual Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic Shock Absorber

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
14 Degrees
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
13 L
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Normal
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Numeros Diplos Max Plus STD EMI
EMI2,448 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,13,894
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,13,894
Interest Amount
32,988
Payable Amount
1,46,882

