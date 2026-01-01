The Diplos Max Plus STD, is priced at ₹1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Diplos Max Plus STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Diplos Max Plus STD is available in 3 colour options: Blaze Red, Piano Black, Volte Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Diplos Max Plus STD include the Benling India Aura priced ₹1.22 Lakhs and the Ultraviolette Tesseract priced ₹1.2 Lakhs.
The Diplos Max Plus STD has Charging at Home, Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Roadside Assistance, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.