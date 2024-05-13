HT Auto
HomeNew BikesNumeros Bikes

Best Numeros Bikes

Popular Filters

Latest BikesUpcoming BikesElectric BikesCruiser BikesBikes under 50000Bikes under 70000Bikes under 1 lakh

2 New Numeros Bikes found

Sort By:

  • Diplos pro image

    • Numeros Diplos pro

    ₹1.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    3.7 kWh 63 kmph 140 km
    Offers expiring soon
    1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
    • Diplos i-pro image

      • Numeros Diplos i-pro

      ₹1.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
      Add to Compare
      3.7 kWh 63 kmph 140 km
      Offers expiring soon
      1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria

        Top Bike Comparisons

        • Yamaha MT-15 V2Petrol |Manual₹1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
        • Yamaha R15 V4Petrol |Manual₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
        MT-15 V2 vs R15 V4
        • Honda Activa 6GPetrol |Automatic₹76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
        • Honda Activa 125Petrol |Automatic₹79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
        Activa 6G vs Activa 125
        • Bajaj Pulsar NS 125Petrol |Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
        • TVS RaiderPetrol |Manual₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
        Pulsar NS 125 vs Raider
        • Royal Enfield Hunter 350Petrol |Manual₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
        • Royal Enfield Meteor 350Petrol |Manual₹2.03 - 2.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
        Hunter 350 vs Meteor 350
        • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RPetrol |Manual₹16.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
        • BMW S 1000 RRPetrol |Manual₹20.5 - 24.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
        Ninja ZX-10R vs S 1000 RR
        View all Bike Comparisons

        Numeros bike Dealer Showrooms

        By Brand & City

        News

        The TVS iQube with 2.2 kWh battery pack option comes with a claimed top speed of 75 kmph, while the iQube ST with 3.4 kWh battery pack can get to a claimed top speed of 78 kmph
        TVS iQube now comes in two new battery pack options. Check details
        13 May 2024
        Royal Enfield's 450 cc roadster was earlier anticipated to be called the Hunter 450 but the company seems to be going for the 'Guerrilla 450' name instead with the launch likely later this year
        Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 logo trademarked. RE's Himalayan-based roadster?
        10 May 2024
        Both motorcycles use the same 373 cc, liquid-cooled engine.
        2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400. What all is different?
        9 May 2024
        The KTM 990 RC R will be powered by a 990cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, derived from the acclaimed 990 Duke, delivering 126 bhp
        KTM 990 RC R prototype unveiled, to rival Yamaha R9 & Ducati Panigale V2
        9 May 2024
        (L-R) CEO Niranjan Gupta with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2023
        Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO
        9 May 2024
        View all
         

        Videos

        Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
        Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
        9 May 2024
        Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
        Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
        3 May 2024
        Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
        Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
        2 May 2024
        Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
        2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
        29 Apr 2024
        Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
        2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
        15 Apr 2024
        View all
         

        Latest Bikes in India 2024

        Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

        Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

        1.85 Lakhs
        Check Latest Offers
        Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

        Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

        1.6 Lakhs
        Check Latest Offers
        Ampere Nexus

        Ampere Nexus

        1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
        Check Latest Offers
        Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

        Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

        2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
        Check Latest Offers
        Hero Lectro Muv-E

        Hero Lectro Muv-E

        61,999
        Check Latest Offers

        Popular Bikes in India 2024

        Royal Enfield Classic 350

        Royal Enfield Classic 350

        1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
        Check Latest Offers
        Royal Enfield Hunter 350

        Royal Enfield Hunter 350

        1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
        Check Latest Offers
        Harley-Davidson X440

        Harley-Davidson X440

        2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
        Check Latest Offers
        TVS Raider

        TVS Raider

        95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
        Check Latest Offers
        TVS Ronin

        TVS Ronin

        1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
        Check Latest Offers

        Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

        Hero Xoom 160

        Hero Xoom 160

        1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
        Check details
        Keeway Benda LFS 700

        Keeway Benda LFS 700

        8 Lakhs Exp. Price
        Check details
        Keeway Benda LFC 700

        Keeway Benda LFC 700

        8 Lakhs Exp. Price
        Check details
        Yamaha RX 100

        Yamaha RX 100

        1 Lakhs Exp. Price
        Check details
        Honda Activa 7G

        Honda Activa 7G

        80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
        Check details
        FiltersCLEAR ALL
        BUDGETBRAND1Body TypeFuel TypeSpecs & Features
        Price Range
        Invalid Value
        Invalid input
        To
        Invalid input
        Or Select from below
        CLOSEAPPLY