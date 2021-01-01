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Oma Star LiPriceRangeSpecifications
Lohia Oma Star Li Front Right View
1/5
Lohia Oma Star Li Headlight View
2/5
Lohia Oma Star Li Mudguard View
3/5
Lohia Oma Star Li Seat View
4/5
Lohia Oma Star Li Front Tyre View
5/5

Lohia Oma Star Li STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
55,055*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Oma Star Li STD

Oma Star Li STD Prices

The Oma Star Li STD, is priced at ₹55,055 (ex-showroom).

Oma Star Li STD Range

The Oma Star Li STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Oma Star Li STD Colours

The Oma Star Li STD is available in 1 colour option: Blue.

Oma Star Li STD Battery & Range

Oma Star Li STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Oma Star Li STD include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Ampere Reo priced between ₹59.9 Thousands - 64.5 Thousands.

Oma Star Li STD Specs & Features

The Oma Star Li STD has Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Lohia Oma Star Li STD Price

Oma Star Li STD

₹ 55,055*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
51,750
Insurance
3,305
On-Road Price in Delhi
55,055
EMI@1,183/mo
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Lohia Oma Star Li STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
1900 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1300 mm
Width
725 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16 Rear :-3.00-16
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.48 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Li-ion
Lohia Oma Star Li STD EMI
EMI1,065 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
49,549
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
49,549
Interest Amount
14,351
Payable Amount
63,900

Lohia Oma Star Li Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
Oma Star LivsWolf
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
Oma Star LivsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
Oma Star LivsReo Li Plus
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
Oma Star LivsGig
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
Oma Star LivsS1 Z
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
Oma Star LivsFlash

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