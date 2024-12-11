What is the on-road price of KTM 85 SX in Guntur? The on-road price of KTM 85 SX STD in Guntur is Rs. 7.42 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 85 SX in Guntur? The RTO charges for KTM 85 SX STD in Guntur amount to Rs. 53,520, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 85 SX in Guntur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 85 SX in Guntur is Rs. 15,037.