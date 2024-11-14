What is the on-road price of KTM 1390 Super Duke R in Vijaywada? The on-road price of KTM 1390 Super Duke R STD in Vijaywada is Rs. 25.56 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 1390 Super Duke R in Vijaywada? The RTO charges for KTM 1390 Super Duke R STD in Vijaywada amount to Rs. 1.96 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 1390 Super Duke R in Vijaywada? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 1390 Super Duke R in Vijaywada is Rs. 51,825.