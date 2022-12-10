Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW S 1000 RR on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 21.70 Lakhs.
The on road price for BMW S 1000 RR top variant goes up to Rs. 26.40 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
The lowest price model is BMW S 1000 RR STD BS6 and the most priced model is BMW S 1000 RR Pro M Sport BS6.
BMW S 1000 RR dealers and showrooms in Vijaywada for best offers.
BMW S 1000 RR on road price breakup in Vijaywada includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW S 1000 RR is mainly compared to Harley-Davidson Custom1250 which starts at Rs. 16 Lakhs in Vijaywada, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin which starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs in Vijaywada and Kawasaki Z900 RS starting at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
Variants On-Road Price BMW S 1000 RR STD BS6 ₹ 21.70 Lakhs BMW S 1000 RR Pro BS6 ₹ 23.80 Lakhs BMW S 1000 RR Pro M Sport BS6 ₹ 26.40 Lakhs
