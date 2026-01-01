hamburger icon
Kawasaki Ninja 650 Front Right View
1/11
Kawasaki Ninja 650 Left View
2/11
Kawasaki Ninja 650 Right View
3/11
Kawasaki Ninja 650 Engine View
4/11
Kawasaki Ninja 650 Exhaust View
5/11
Kawasaki Ninja 650 Front Break View
6/11

Kawasaki Ninja 650 STD (2026)

8.85 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki Ninja 650 Key Specs
Engine649 cc
View all Ninja 650 specs and features

Ninja 650 STD (2026)

Ninja 650 STD (2026) Prices

The Ninja 650 STD (2026), is listed at ₹8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ninja 650 STD (2026) Mileage

All variants of the Ninja 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ninja 650 STD (2026) Colours

The Ninja 650 STD (2026) is available in 1 colour option: Lime Green.

Ninja 650 STD (2026) Engine and Transmission

The Ninja 650 STD (2026) is powered by a 649 cc engine.

Ninja 650 STD (2026) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ninja 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB750 Hornet priced ₹9.22 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R priced ₹9.4 Lakhs.

Ninja 650 STD (2026) Specs & Features

The Ninja 650 STD (2026) has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 STD (2026) Price

Ninja 650 STD (2026)

₹8.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,91,000
RTO
63,280
Insurance
30,252
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,84,532
EMI@19,012/mo
Close

Kawasaki Ninja 650 STD (2026) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Length
2115 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Height
1145 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
740 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
210 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
62.1 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
649 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled 4 Stroke Parallel Twin, 8 valves, DOHC
Clutch
Wet Multi Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
83 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
41 mm Telescopic Fork Travel - 125 mm
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-Link Swingarm Travel - 130 mm

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Kawasaki Ninja 650 STD (2026) EMI
EMI17,111 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,96,078
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,96,078
Interest Amount
2,30,571
Payable Amount
10,26,649

Kawasaki Ninja 650 other Variants

Ninja 650 STD

₹8.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,77,000
RTO
66,240
Insurance
35,340
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,78,580
EMI@18,884/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Alternatives

Honda CB750 Hornet

Honda CB750 Hornet

9.22 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Ninja 650vsCB750 Hornet
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

9.4 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Ninja 650vsNinja ZX-4R
Triumph Trident 660

Triumph Trident 660

8.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Ninja 650vsTrident 660
Kawasaki Z650

Kawasaki Z650

6.65 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Ninja 650vsZ650

View all  Popular Sports Bikess

view all specs and features

