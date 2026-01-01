|Engine
|649 cc
The Ninja 650 STD (2026), is listed at ₹8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Ninja 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ninja 650 STD (2026) is available in 1 colour option: Lime Green.
The Ninja 650 STD (2026) is powered by a 649 cc engine.
In the Ninja 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB750 Hornet priced ₹9.22 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R priced ₹9.4 Lakhs.
The Ninja 650 STD (2026) has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.