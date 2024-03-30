Kawasaki Ninja 650 on road price in Kolhapur starts from Rs. 7.56 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja 650 dealers and showrooms in Kolhapur for best offers.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 on road price breakup in Kolhapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is mainly compared to Benelli 502 C which starts at Rs. 5.85 Lakhs in Kolhapur, Kawasaki Z650 which starts at Rs. 5.69 Lakhs in Kolhapur and Benelli TNT 600 starting at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs in Kolhapur.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Ninja 650 STD ₹ 7.56 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
