The KM 3000 Mark 2 V, is priced at ₹1.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The KM 3000 Mark 2 V offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The KM 3000 Mark 2 V is available in 1 colour option: Green.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the KM 3000 Mark 2 V include the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs and the Seeka SSeagun priced ₹1.52 Lakhs.
The KM 3000 Mark 2 V has Charging at Charging Station, Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Charging at Home, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application and Roadside Assistance.