The KM 3000 Mark 2 STD, is priced at ₹1.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The KM 3000 Mark 2 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The KM 3000 Mark 2 STD is available in 1 colour option: Green.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the KM 3000 Mark 2 STD include the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs and the Seeka SSeagun priced ₹1.52 Lakhs.
The KM 3000 Mark 2 STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance and Pass Switch.