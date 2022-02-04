Indian Scout Rogue on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 19.25 Lakhs. The on road price for Indian Scout Rogue top variant goes up to Rs. 19.39 Lakhs in New Delhi. Indian Scout Rogue comes with a choice Indian Scout Rogue on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 19.25 Lakhs. The on road price for Indian Scout Rogue top variant goes up to Rs. 19.39 Lakhs in New Delhi. Indian Scout Rogue comes with a choice of engine options. The lowest price model is Indian Scout Rogue Black Metallic and the most priced model is Indian Scout Rogue Stealth Gray. The Indian Scout Rogue on road price in New Delhi for 1133 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 19.25 - 19.39 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Indian Scout Rogue dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Indian Scout Rogue on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Indian Scout Rogue is mainly compared to Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 which starts at Rs. 18.25 Lakhs in New Delhi, Triumph Rocket 3 which starts at Rs. 18 Lakhs in New Delhi and Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Custom 1250 starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Indian Scout Rogue Black Metallic ₹ 19.25 Lakhs Indian Scout Rogue Black Smoke ₹ 19.26 Lakhs Indian Scout Rogue Stealth Gray ₹ 19.39 Lakhs