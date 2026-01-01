hamburger icon
Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Right View
Indian Pursuit Dark Horse STD

43.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Key Specs
Engine1768 cc
View all Pursuit Dark Horse specs and features

Pursuit Dark Horse STD

Pursuit Dark Horse STD Prices

The Pursuit Dark Horse STD, is listed at ₹43.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pursuit Dark Horse STD Mileage

All variants of the Pursuit Dark Horse offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pursuit Dark Horse STD Colours

The Pursuit Dark Horse STD is available in 3 colour options: Black Smoke, Springfield Blue, Stealth Gray.

Pursuit Dark Horse STD Engine and Transmission

The Pursuit Dark Horse STD is powered by a 1768 cc engine.

Pursuit Dark Horse STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pursuit Dark Horse's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Gold Wing priced between ₹39.9 Lakhs - 42.82 Lakhs or the Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse priced ₹48.49 Lakhs.

Pursuit Dark Horse STD Specs & Features

The Pursuit Dark Horse STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse STD Price

Pursuit Dark Horse STD

₹43.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
43,19,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
43,19,000
EMI@92,832/mo
Indian Pursuit Dark Horse STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22.7 L
Ground Clearance
137 mm
Length
2609 mm
Wheelbase
1669 mm
Height
1444 mm
Saddle Height
672 mm
Width
1075 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 130/60B19 66H, Rear: 180/60R16 80H
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Dual Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
125 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Engine Type
6 Speed PowerPlus Liquid Cooled 108 cu in V-twin
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Stroke
96.5 mm
Max Torque
178 Nm@ 3800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start
Gear Box
6 Gear
Displacement
1768 cc
Bore
108 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Fox Single Shock w/Electronically Controlled Hyd Adjust / 114mm
Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic Fork / 130 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
analog
Odometer
analog
Fuel Gauge
analog
Underseat storage
133 L Remote Locking Storage
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
analog
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
7" touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND: 7" touchscreen display with real-time clock; ambient air temperature; heading; audio information display; Bluetooth status for phone and headset; vehicle status (tyre pressure, voltage, engine hours, oil change); vehicle info (speed, fuel range, RPM, gear position); current ride data (distance, moving time, stop time, altitude, altitude change); trip meters; ride mode selection; screen brightness; vehicle trouble code readout; Apple CarPlay integration.
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes, 7 Inch

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian Pursuit Dark Horse STD EMI
EMI83,549 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
38,87,100
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
38,87,100
Interest Amount
11,25,836
Payable Amount
50,12,936

