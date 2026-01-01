Additional Features

7" touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND: 7" touchscreen display with real-time clock; ambient air temperature; heading; audio information display; Bluetooth status for phone and headset; vehicle status (tyre pressure, voltage, engine hours, oil change); vehicle info (speed, fuel range, RPM, gear position); current ride data (distance, moving time, stop time, altitude, altitude change); trip meters; ride mode selection; screen brightness; vehicle trouble code readout; Apple CarPlay integration.