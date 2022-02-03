hamburger icon
Pursuit Dark HorsePriceMileageImages
Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Right View
1/1

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Specifications

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse starting price is Rs. 43,19,000 in India. Indian Pursuit Dark Horse is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1768 cc engine. Indian Pursuit Dark Horse mileage is 14 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
43.19 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Specs

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse comes with 1768 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pursuit Dark Horse starts at Rs. 43.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Pursuit Dark Horse ...Read More

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22.7 L
Ground Clearance
137 mm
Length
2609 mm
Wheelbase
1669 mm
Height
1444 mm
Saddle Height
672 mm
Width
1075 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 130/60B19 66H, Rear: 180/60R16 80H
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Dual Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
125 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Engine Type
6 Speed PowerPlus Liquid Cooled 108 cu in V-twin
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Stroke
96.5 mm
Max Torque
178 Nm@ 3800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start
Gear Box
6 Gear
Displacement
1768 cc
Bore
108 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Fox Single Shock w/Electronically Controlled Hyd Adjust / 114mm
Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic Fork / 130 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
analog
Odometer
analog
Fuel Gauge
analog
Underseat storage
133 L Remote Locking Storage
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
analog
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
7" touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND: 7" touchscreen display with real-time clock; ambient air temperature; heading; audio information display; Bluetooth status for phone and headset; vehicle status (tyre pressure, voltage, engine hours, oil change); vehicle info (speed, fuel range, RPM, gear position); current ride data (distance, moving time, stop time, altitude, altitude change); trip meters; ride mode selection; screen brightness; vehicle trouble code readout; Apple CarPlay integration.
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes, 7 Inch

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Alternatives

Honda Gold Wing

Honda Gold Wing

39.2 - 39.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gold Wing Specs
Harley-Davidson Road Glide

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

42.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Road Glide Specs
Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse

Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse

48.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse Specs
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

37.11 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Chieftain Power Plus Limited Specs
Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024]

Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024]

41.79 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Road Glide [2024] Specs
Indian Roadmaster

Indian Roadmaster

43.49 - 46.77 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Roadmaster Specs

News

View all
  News

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Variants & Price List

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse price starts at ₹ 43.19 Lakhs .

43.19 Lakhs*
1768 cc
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Bikes

  • BMW CE-04

    • BMW CE-04

    ₹15.25 Lakhs
  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
  • Kawasaki Z900

    • Kawasaki Z900

    ₹9.38 - 9.52 Lakhs
  • BMW S 1000 RR

    • BMW S 1000 RR

    ₹20.75 - 25.6 Lakhs
  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
  • BMW M 1000 RR

    • BMW M 1000 RR

    ₹49 - 55 Lakhs
    View allPopular Luxury Bikes

    Popular Indian Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Indian Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.92 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Triumph Trident 660

    Triumph Trident 660

    8.12 - 8.49 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Odysse Electric Racer Neo

    Odysse Electric Racer Neo

    52,000 - 63,000
    Check Offers
    Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

    Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

    20.39 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Vida VX2

    Vida VX2

    59,490 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    TVS iQube

    TVS iQube

    94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

    81,001 - 86,051
    Check Offers
    KTM 390 Duke

    KTM 390 Duke

    2.97 Lakhs
    Check Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Aprilia SR 175

    Aprilia SR 175

    1.31 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Triumph Thruxton 400

    Triumph Thruxton 400

    2.6 - 2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha MT-09

    Yamaha MT-09

    11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    79,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.92 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Triumph Trident 660

    Triumph Trident 660

    8.12 - 8.49 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Odysse Electric Racer Neo

    Odysse Electric Racer Neo

    52,000 - 63,000
    Check Offers
    Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

    Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

    20.39 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Vida VX2

    Vida VX2

    59,490 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    TVS iQube

    TVS iQube

    94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

    81,001 - 86,051
    Check Offers
    KTM 390 Duke

    KTM 390 Duke

    2.97 Lakhs
    Check Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Aprilia SR 175

    Aprilia SR 175

    1.31 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Triumph Thruxton 400

    Triumph Thruxton 400

    2.6 - 2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha MT-09

    Yamaha MT-09

    11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    79,000 Exp. Price
    Check details