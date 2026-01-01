|Engine
|471 cc
The Rebel 500 E-Clutch, is listed at ₹5.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Rebel 500 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Rebel 500 E-Clutch is available in 2 colour options: Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Dune Brown.
The Rebel 500 E-Clutch is powered by a 471 cc engine.
In the Rebel 500's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Eliminator priced ₹5.62 Lakhs or the Keeway V302C priced ₹4.49 Lakhs.
The Rebel 500 E-Clutch has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Engine Temperature Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity and Pillion Seat.