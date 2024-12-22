hamburger icon
Honda Rebel 500 Front Right View
1/14
Honda Rebel 500 Rear Right View
2/14
Honda Rebel 500 Right View
3/14
Honda Rebel 500 Headlight
4/14
Honda Rebel 500 Taillight
5/14
Honda Rebel 500 Speedometer
6/14

Honda Rebel 500 Specifications

Honda Rebel 500 starting price is Rs. 5,12,000 in India. Honda Rebel 500 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 471 cc engine. Honda Rebel 500 mileage is 27 kmpl.
5.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Honda Rebel 500 Specs

Honda Rebel 500 comes with 471 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Rebel 500 starts at Rs. 5.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda Rebel 500 sits in the

Honda Rebel 500 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11.2 L
Length
2205 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm
Height
1090 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Saddle Height
690 mm
Width
820 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 inch, Rear :-406.4 inch
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16, Rear :- 150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
153 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
46.22 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm
Max Torque
43.3 Nm @ 6000rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
471 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 stroke, 8 valve, Parallel Twin Cylinder Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
67 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Showa twin shock

Honda Rebel 500 Alternatives

Kawasaki Eliminator

Kawasaki Eliminator

5.62 LakhsEx-Showroom
Eliminator Specs
Keeway V302C

Keeway V302C

4.29 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
V302C Specs

Honda Rebel 500 Variants & Price List

Honda Rebel 500 price starts at ₹ 5.12 Lakhs .

5.12 Lakhs*
471 cc
46.22 PS
