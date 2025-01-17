What is the on-road price of Honda QC1 in Miraj? The on-road price of Honda QC1 STD in Miraj is Rs. 1.05 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda QC1 in Miraj? The RTO charges for Honda QC1 STD in Miraj amount to Rs. 9,600, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda QC1 in Miraj? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda QC1 in Miraj is Rs. 2,122.