What is the on-road price of Honda QC1 in Chikodi? The on-road price of Honda QC1 STD in Chikodi is Rs. 1.05 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda QC1 in Chikodi? The RTO charges for Honda QC1 STD in Chikodi amount to Rs. 9,600, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda QC1 in Chikodi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda QC1 in Chikodi is Rs. 2,122.