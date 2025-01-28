Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Jagdalpur starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Jagdalpur starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Jagdalpur for best offers.
Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Jagdalpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Jagdalpur, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Jagdalpur and Vespa S 125 starting at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs in Jagdalpur.
Variants On-Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price