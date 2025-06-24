Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price:

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is priced at Rs. 25.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Harley-Davidson Fat Boy?

The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Harley-Davidson Fat Boy?

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1923 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Harley-Davidson Fat Boy?

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy rivals are Indian Super Chief Limited, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Indian Chief Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114, Triumph Rocket 3, BMW R 12 nine T.

What is the mileage of Harley-Davidson Fat Boy?

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy comes with a mileage of 18.18 kmpl (Company claimed).