Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Front Left View
HARLEY-DAVIDSON Fat Boy

Launch Date: 20 Jun 2025

₹25.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Fat Boy Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1868.0 cc

Fat Boy: 1923.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 17.86 kmpl

Fat Boy: 18.18 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 117.76 ps

Fat Boy: 104.69 ps

Speed

Category Average: 172.0 kmph

Fat Boy: 177.0 kmph

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Latest Update

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price:

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is priced at Rs. 25.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Harley-Davidson Fat Boy?

The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Harley-Davidson Fat Boy?

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1923 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Harley-Davidson Fat Boy?

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy rivals are Indian Super Chief Limited, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Indian Chief Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114, Triumph Rocket 3, BMW R 12 nine T.

What is the mileage of Harley-Davidson Fat Boy?

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy comes with a mileage of 18.18 kmpl (Company claimed).

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Variants

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy price starts at ₹ 25.9 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Fat Boy STD₹25.9 Lakhs*
1923 cc
177 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Seat Type: Split
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Images

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Specifications and Features

Max Power104.69 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque168 Nm
Mileage18.18 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1923 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed177 kmph
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy comparison with similar bikes

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Indian Super Chief Limited
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114
Triumph Rocket 3
BMW R 12 nine T
₹25.9 Lakhs*
₹24.33 Lakhs*
₹22.82 Lakhs*
₹22.13 Lakhs*
₹25.69 Lakhs*
₹21.99 Lakhs*
₹21.1 Lakhs*
Power
104.69 PS
Power
88 PS
Power
-
Power
122 PS
Power
95.1 PS
Power
182 PS
Power
110.51 PS
Torque
168 Nm
Torque
162 Nm
Torque
162 Nm
Torque
162 Nm
Torque
155 Nm
Torque
225 Nm
Torque
115 Nm
Engine
1923 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1868 cc
Engine
2458 cc
Engine
1170 cc
Kerb Weight
315 kg
Kerb Weight
335 kg
Kerb Weight
315 kg
Kerb Weight
304 kg
Kerb Weight
317 kg
Kerb Weight
317 kg
Kerb Weight
220 kg
Length
2365 mm
Length
2286 mm
Length
2286 mm
Length
2286 mm
Length
2370 mm
Length
-
Length
2130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Harley-Davidson Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Capital Harley-Davidson
A-18 Block B-1, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate Mathura Road, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9717308844
See All Harley-Davidson Dealers in Delhi

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy EMI

STD
1923 cc | 104.69 PS @ 5020 rpm
₹ 25.9 Lakhs*
STD
1923 cc | 104.69 PS @ 5020 rpm
₹25.9 Lakhs*
EMI ₹44509.32/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
