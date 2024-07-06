HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesBMWR 1300 GSOn Road Price in Ahmedabad

BMW R 1300 GS On Road Price in Ahmedabad

BMW R 1300 GS Right Side View
BMW R 1300 GS Front View
BMW R 1300 GS Right View
BMW R 1300 GS Left View
BMW R 1300 GS Disc Brak View
BMW R 1300 GS Fuel Tank View
23.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
R 1300 GS Price in Ahmedabad

BMW R 1300 GS on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 22.93 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW R 1300 GS Pro₹ 22.93 Lakhs
...Read More

BMW R 1300 GS Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Pro
₹22.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1300 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,95,000
RTO
1,37,700
Insurance
59,995
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
22,92,695
EMI@49,279/mo
BMW R 1300 GS News

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure uses the same engine as the R 1300 GS.
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure unveiled globally, gets new automatic transmission
6 Jul 2024
BMW R 1300 GS uses a more powerful 1,300 cc boxer engine. It is the most powerful boxer engine that BMW Motorrad has ever made.
BMW R 1300 GS first ride review: The GS is reborn
13 Jun 2024
BMW R 1300 GS uses a new 1,300 cc engine that is more powerful and puts out more torque.
BMW R 1300 GS launched at 20.95 lakh, is brand's new flagship
13 Jun 2024
The 2024 BMW R 1300 GS is all set to be launched in India on June 13
2024 BMW R 1300 GS India launch tomorrow: Price expectation
12 Jun 2024
The new BMW R 1300 GS is lighter and more powerful and packs a more sophisticated suspension than its predecessor
New BMW R 1300 GS adventure tourer launch confirmed on June 13
6 Jun 2024
BMW Videos

Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
12 Feb 2024
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
