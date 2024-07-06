HT Auto
BMW R 1300 GS Right Side View
BMW R 1300 GS Front View
BMW R 1300 GS Right View
BMW R 1300 GS Left View
BMW R 1300 GS Disc Brak View
BMW R 1300 GS Fuel Tank View
BMW R 1300 GS Specifications

BMW R 1300 GS starting price is Rs. 20,95,000 in India. BMW R 1300 GS is available in 1 variant and 4 colours. Powered by a 1300 cc engine. BMW R 1300 GS mileage is 21 kmpl.
20.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Available Colours

BMW R 1300 GS Specs

BMW R 1300 GS comes with 1300 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of R 1300 GS starts at Rs. 20.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW R 1300 GS ...Read More

BMW R 1300 GS Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Pro
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
19 L
Length
2212 mm
Wheelbase
1518 mm
Height
1406 mm
Kerb Weight
237 kg
Saddle Height
850 mm
Width
1000 mm
ABS
Dual Channel ABS
Wheel Size
Front: 19 inch, Rear: 17 inch
Tyre Size
Front: 120/70 - R19, Rear: 170/60 - R17
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
285 mm
Range
399 km
Max Speed
225 kmph
Max Power
145 bhp @ 7750 rpm
Cooling System
Air/Liquid Cooled
Stroke
73 mm
Max Torque
149 Nm @ 6500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
2
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Electric Start
Displacement
1300 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
106.5 mm
Front Suspension
Central Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension
Single-sided Swingarm
Riding Modes
Eco, Rain, Road and Enduro
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Additional Features
Hill Start Control (HSC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Tire Pressure Monitor (TPM), Keyless Ride
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
12 V / 10 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

BMW R 1300 GS News

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure uses the same engine as the R 1300 GS.
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure unveiled globally, gets new automatic transmission
6 Jul 2024
BMW R 1300 GS uses a more powerful 1,300 cc boxer engine. It is the most powerful boxer engine that BMW Motorrad has ever made.
BMW R 1300 GS first ride review: The GS is reborn
13 Jun 2024
BMW R 1300 GS uses a new 1,300 cc engine that is more powerful and puts out more torque.
BMW R 1300 GS launched at 20.95 lakh, is brand's new flagship
13 Jun 2024
The 2024 BMW R 1300 GS is all set to be launched in India on June 13
2024 BMW R 1300 GS India launch tomorrow: Price expectation
12 Jun 2024
The new BMW R 1300 GS is lighter and more powerful and packs a more sophisticated suspension than its predecessor
New BMW R 1300 GS adventure tourer launch confirmed on June 13
6 Jun 2024
BMW R 1300 GS Variants & Price List

BMW R 1300 GS price starts at ₹ 20.95 Lakhs .

Pro
20.95 Lakhs*
1300 cc
145 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
