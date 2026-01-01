The Kriti STD, is priced at ₹67,657 (ex-showroom).
The Kriti STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kriti STD is available in 3 colour options: Black, Red, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Kriti STD include the Zelio Eeva priced between ₹50 Thousands - 69 Thousands and the Warivo Motors Nexa priced between ₹58.3 Thousands - 74.3 Thousands.
The Kriti STD has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and Display.