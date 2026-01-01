hamburger icon
Benling India Kriti Front Right View
Benling India Kriti Right View
Benling India Kriti Headlight View
Benling India Kriti Rear Tyre And Engine View
Benling India Kriti Seat View
Benling India Kriti Side Indicator View
Benling India Kriti STD

67,657*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kriti STD

Kriti STD Prices

The Kriti STD, is priced at ₹67,657 (ex-showroom).

Kriti STD Range

The Kriti STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Kriti STD Colours

The Kriti STD is available in 3 colour options: Black, Red, White.

Kriti STD Battery & Range

Kriti STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Kriti STD include the Zelio Eeva priced between ₹50 Thousands - 69 Thousands and the Warivo Motors Nexa priced between ₹58.3 Thousands - 74.3 Thousands.

Kriti STD Specs & Features

The Kriti STD has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Benling India Kriti STD Price

Kriti STD

₹ 67,657*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,151
Insurance
3,506
On-Road Price in Delhi
67,657
EMI@1,454/mo
Benling India Kriti STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1775 mm
Kerb Weight
66 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1100 mm
Width
740 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
1s
Range
60 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Continious Power
1200
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Telescopic
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
8 Degree
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Smart Breakdown Maintenance System, Smart Parking Assistance
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Benling India Kriti STD EMI
EMI1,309 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
60,891
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
60,891
Interest Amount
17,636
Payable Amount
78,527

Benling India Kriti Alternatives

Zelio Eeva

Zelio Eeva

50,000 - 69,000 Ex-Showroom
Kriti vs Eeva
Warivo Motors Nexa

Warivo Motors Nexa

58,300 - 74,300 Ex-Showroom
Kriti vs Nexa
Crayon Motors Envy

Crayon Motors Envy

58,307 - 71,575 Ex-Showroom
Kriti vs Envy
Ujaas Energy eGo T3

Ujaas Energy eGo T3

59,724 - 70,224 Ex-Showroom
Kriti vs eGo T3
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter

65,000 Ex-Showroom
Kriti vs Spock Electric Scooter
Komaki XGT VP

Komaki XGT VP

59,999 - 65,999 Ex-Showroom
Kriti vs XGT VP

view all specs and features

