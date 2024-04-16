Aprilia Tuareg 660 on road price in Raigarh starts from Rs. 20.90 Lakhs.
The on road price for Aprilia Tuareg 660 top variant goes up to Rs. 21.24 Lakhs in Raigarh.
The lowest price model is Aprilia Tuareg 660 STD and the most priced model is Aprilia Tuareg 660 Evocative Dakar Podium.
Aprilia Tuareg 660 dealers and showrooms in Raigarh for best offers.
Aprilia Tuareg 660 on road price breakup in Raigarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Aprilia Tuareg 660 is mainly compared to Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin which starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs in Raigarh and BMW R 1300 GS starting at Rs. 20.95 Lakhs in Raigarh.
Variants On-Road Price Aprilia Tuareg 660 STD ₹ 20.90 Lakhs Aprilia Tuareg 660 Evocative Dakar Podium ₹ 21.24 Lakhs
