What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago in Kanpur? The on-road price of Tata Tiago XE in Kanpur is Rs 5,62,010.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Tiago in Kanpur? The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago XE in Kanpur is Rs 42,092.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Tiago in Kanpur? The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago XE in Kanpur is Rs 19,418.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tiago in Kanpur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Tata Tiago in Kanpur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,99,900, RTO - Rs. 42,092, Insurance - Rs. 19,418, FASTag - Rs. 600, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Tata Tiago in ##cityName## as Rs. 5,62,010 .

What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Top Model? Top model of Tata Tiago is Tata XZA Plus Dual Tone and the on road price in Kanpur is Rs. 6,38,675.

What is the on road price of Tata Tiago? The on-road price of Tata Tiago in Kanpur starts at Rs. 5,62,010 and goes upto Rs. 6,38,675. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.