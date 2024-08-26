Tata Nexon CNG on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 10.73 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Nexon CNG top variant goes up to Rs. 13.25 Lakhs in Chennai.
The lowest price model is Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG and the most priced model is Tata Nexon CNG Pure 1.2 iCNG.
Tata Nexon CNG dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers.
Tata Nexon CNG on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Nexon CNG is mainly compared to Nissan Magnite which starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Chennai, Maruti Suzuki Fronx which starts at Rs. 7.51 Lakhs in Chennai and Mahindra Bolero 2024 starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG ₹ 10.73 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG ₹ 11.55 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG ₹ 11.90 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Pure 1.2 iCNG ₹ 13.25 Lakhs
