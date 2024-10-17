Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Which sub-compact SUV is safer

While the CNG cars have been finding an increasing number of takers across India, owing to the lower cost of ownership they offer, there are concerns about the safety of this powertrain technology, as the CNG is also highly combustible and the CNG versions of the vehicles carry one or two CNG cylinders onboard alongside the conventional petrol tank, which is also highly combustible.

Here is a quick safety feature comparison between the Tata Nexon CNG and Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG.

Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Safety features

The Tata Nexon CNG, also known as Tata Nexon iCNG comes packing two 30-litre capacity CNG tanks, which means the SUV can carry about 18 kg CNG in its tanks. The homegrown carmaker claims the Nexon CNG has leak detection technology that can detect a gas leak and switch to petrol mode from CNG. The SUV also claims to come with a fire protection device that cuts off the CNG supply to the engine immediately in case of a thermal incident and releases gas from the cylinder directly into the atmosphere through a special nozzle.

Besides that, the Tata Nexon CNG comes packing six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ISOFIX, reverse guiding sensors, central lock, hill hold control etc as standard fitment.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is built on an improved TECT platform and comes with a host of safety features. It gets six airbags, ESP with hill hold assist, ABS with EBD and brake assist etc.

