Tata Nexon CNG to get AMT technology, will join Tiago & Tigor CNG in same league

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Aug 2024, 09:40 AM
  • Tata Nexon CNG-AMT will join the siblings Tigor CNG-AMT and Tiago CNG-AMT in the automaker's product lineup.
Nexon iCNG
Tata Nexon iCNG is expected to be the first turbocharged CNG car.
Tata Nexon CNG is one of the most awaited cars in India, which is likely to launch before the upcoming festive season. What's more interesting is that the Tata Nexon CNG would receive AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) technology, just like its siblings Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG. The homegrown auto giant introduced CNG-AMT technology to the Tiago and Tigor models earlier this year. Now, this same technology is expected to make its way into the Nexon, which would further enhance the already popular compact SUV's appeal.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

Like the Tiago CNG-AMT and Tigor CNG-AMT, the Tata Nexon CNg-AMT too would use twin-CNG cylinders and the AMT technology, combining the best of both worlds. This technology will allow consumers to get the benefits of affordable fuel and convenient clutchless driving.

Watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

Tata Nexon CNG: Powertrain and specification

The Tata Nexon CNG would come available in two different transmission options - a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. Powering the SUV will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is capable of running on CNG as well. This turbo-petrol engine is capable of churning out 118 bhp of peak power and 170 Nm of maximum torque in petrol-only mode. In CNG mode, the SUV would pump out slightly lower power and torque figures.

Also Read : Tata Tigor CNG-AMT real-world fuel efficiency tested

With this, Tata Nexo will be available in a plethora of powertrain options. The compact SUV is currently available in petrol-only, diesel-only and electric propulsion systems. The addition of CNG technology will put it in the same league as Tiago, Tigor, Altorz and Punch, which are available with the petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain technology.

Also Read : CNG-AMT perfect tech to address cost-conscious buyers' need, can't derail EVs

Tata Motors has not revealed anything about the possible pricing of the Nexon CNG-AMT. Expect it to come commanding a premium of about 80,000 over the standard versions of the Nexon. Upon launch, the Tata Nexon CNG to compete with rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG.

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2024, 09:40 AM IST
