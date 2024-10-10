HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Nexon Cng Starts Reaching Dealerships

Tata Nexon CNG starts reaching dealerships

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Oct 2024, 10:04 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Tata Nexon CNG is offered in eight variants with prices starting from 8.99 lakh ex-showroom.
Nexon iCNG
Tata Nexon iCNG is the the first turbocharged CNG car
Nexon iCNG
Tata Nexon iCNG is the the first turbocharged CNG car

Tata Motors launched the Nexon CNG last month in the Indian market. It is their fourth CNG vehicle after the Tiago, Tigor and the Punch. Now, the new CNG-powered sub-compact SUV has started reaching dealerships and the deliveries should start soon for customers who have made a booking.

Tata Nexon CNG will be going against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG, Toyota Taisor CNG and Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG. As of now, no other sub-compact SUV is offered with a CNG powertrain.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon CNG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconCNG
₹ 8.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen Aircross
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Bolero 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Bolero 2024
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Tata Nexon CNG: Performance

The Tata Nexon CNG is the first car to get a CNG powertrain as well as a turbocharged petrol engine. It is capable of starting directly in CNG mode as well. This engine produces a maximum output of 99 bhp at 5,000 rpm and generates 170 Nm of torque within the range of 2,000 to 3,000 rpm, specifically when operating in CNG mode. Additionally, the engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, with an automatic manual transmission (AMT) option also offered.

(Read more: Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Which CNG SUV is best for you)

Tata Nexon CNG: Price

Tata Nexon CNG is priced between 8.99 lakh and 14.59 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Tata Nexon CNG: Variants

There are eight variants offered on the Tata Nexon with a CNG fuel option. Tata Motors likes to calls these variants, personas instead and they include the following- Smart (O), Smart +, Smart +S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative + and Fearless + PS.

Tata Nexon CNG: Dual-cylinder technology

Tata Motors is using its dual-cylinder technology for the Nexon CNG. So, instead of one big CNG tank, Tata Motors has equipped the vehicle with two small CNG tanks that are able to fit underneath the boot floor. What this does is open up the boot space for luggage. So, the customer gets the efficiency of the CNG and the practicality of a huge boot space as well.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2024, 09:45 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.