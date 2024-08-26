Auto news recap, August 25: Tata Nexon CNG to get AMT, MG Windsor new teaser

HT Auto ensures that you stay informed about the significant advancements in both the Indian and global automotive industries. Given the rapid transformations occurring in the automobile and motorcycle sectors, we offer a concise yet comprehensive summary of the key events from August 25, Sunday.

Tata Nexon CNG to get AMT tech

Tata Nexon CNG is one of the most awaited cars in India, which is likely to launch before the upcoming festive season. What's more interesting is that the Tata Nexon CNG would receive AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) technology, just like its siblings Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG. The homegrown auto giant introduced CNG-AMT technology to the Tiago and Tigor models earlier this year. Now, this same technology is expected to make its way into the Nexon, which would further enhance the already popular compact SUV's appeal.

MG Windsor EV showcases yet another capability

Another day, another teaser for MG Windsor EV. Ahead of its official launch on September 9, 2024, the automaker has released a new teaser showcasing the vehicle's capabilities in extreme conditions. In a new teaser, the MG Windsor EV is seen navigating through the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. The goal is to demonstrate the vehicle's ability to withstand the scorching temperatures of the region, which can reach as high as 48 degrees Celsius during peak summers. It must be noted that EVs are less efficient in extremely high and low temperatures. Interestingly, Rann of Kutch witnesses temperatures as high as 48 degrees Celsius in peak summers.

