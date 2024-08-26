Tata Nexon CNG Specifications

Tata Nexon CNG comes in eight CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.44 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Nexon CNG measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,804 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,498 mm. The ground clearance of Nexon CNG is 208 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Nexon CNG sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Nexon CNG price starts at ₹ 8.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.59 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon CNG comes in 8 variants. Tata Nexon CNG's top variant is Fearless Plus PS 1.2 iCNG.
₹8.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹9.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹9.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹10.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹10.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹11.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹12.19 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹14.59 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
