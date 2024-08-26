HT Auto
Tata Nexon CNG Front Left Side
1/7
Tata Nexon CNG Front View
2/7
Tata Nexon CNG Left Side View
3/7
Tata Nexon CNG Left Side View
4/7
Tata Nexon CNG Open Tank
5/7
Tata Nexon CNG Right Side View
View all Images
6/7

Tata Nexon CNG Specifications

Tata Nexon CNG is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 8,99,000 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 1199 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual. Tata Nexon CNG mileage is 17.44 kmpl.
8.99 - 14.59 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Tata Nexon CNG Specs

Tata Nexon CNG comes in eight CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.44 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Nexon ...Read More

Tata Nexon CNG Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Fearless Plus PS 1.2 iCNG
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
CNG
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear - Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Front - Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Length
3995 mm
Ground Clearance
208 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm
Height
1620 mm
Width
1804 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
321 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
Optional
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Off-White and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No

Tata Nexon CNG Variants & Price List

Tata Nexon CNG price starts at ₹ 8.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.59 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon CNG comes in 8 variants. Tata Nexon CNG's top variant is Fearless Plus PS 1.2 iCNG.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Smart 1.2 iCNG
8.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG
9.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG
9.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Pure 1.2 iCNG
10.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Pure S 1.2 iCNG
10.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Creative 1.2 iCNG
11.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Creative Plus 1.2 iCNG
12.19 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Fearless Plus PS 1.2 iCNG
14.59 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

