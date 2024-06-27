Tata Motors reveals launch dates of Nexon CNG, Curvv, Sierra SUVs

Tata Motors is planning to expand its portfolio in India in coming days with several models lined up for launch in the next two years. The carmaker, which is currently placed at number three in terms of sale volume in the passenger vehicles segment, wants to increase its share by up to 20 per cent in the next six years with help of some of its key models. Prominent among these upcoming Tata cars include the likes of Curvv SUV, Sierra EV and Nexon CNG. The carmaker has revealed a rough timeline on when to expect the launch of these vehicles in India.

Tata Nexon will become the first SUV in the sub-compact segment to be offered in CNG, electric and ICE avatar.The upcoming Tata Curvv SUV will be avai

Tata Curvv, Sierra and Nexon CNG SUVs have already been showcased a number of times by the carmaker. During the Auto Expo held in January last year, Tata Motors revealed the Curvv and Sierra EVs in a concept form. Later in January this year, Tata showcased the ICE version of the Curvv electric SUV as well as the CNG version of its popular model Nexon at the Bharat Mobility Show.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Curvv 1198 cc 1198 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Curvv EV Concept 56.5kWh 56.5kWh 500 km 500 km ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Harrier 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Five-door Thar 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs View Details Mahindra Scorpio-N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Sailesh Chandra, Managing Director at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, told reporters during an event held on Wednesday that customer preference for SUVs over other body-type vehicles is likely to grow further in coming days. He also said that upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) III norms will force carmakers to push more towards eco-friendly models like EVs or vehicles with alternative fuel.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

Talking specifically about upcoming models and expected launch timelines, Chandra said, “We have already announced the launches of Curvv and Sierra over the next two years which will help us capture the growing mid-SUV segment." With cleaner fuel technology expected to see its overall market share grow to nearly 25 per cent in the next six years, Chandra said EVs and CNG-powered vehicles will be pushed out in more numbers. Tata is expected to launch the Nexon CNG first in this segment. It already offers the Tigor, Tiago, Altroz and Punch with its dual-cylinder technology, the same which will be offered with the Nexon SUV as well.

Also watch: Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter feature comparison

Tata Motors has earlier confirmed that they will launch the Sierra EV in the Indian market in FY26. It is expected to be based on Tata's Gen2 platform for electric vehicles which also underpins the likes of Punch EV. Tata Motors had earlier said that it will launch the Curvv SUV during the ongoing financial year. However, it is likely to be pushed back further. The Curvv SUV will be offered in petrol, diesel as well as in electric version. Under the hood will be a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The EV version of the SUV is expected to offer range of up to 500 kms in a single charge.

First Published Date: