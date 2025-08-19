hamburger icon
Tata Harrier EV On Road Price in Manesar

Tata Harrier EV Front Left Side
21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Manesar
Harrier EV Price in

Manesar
Tata Harrier EV on road price in Manesar starts from Rs. 24.84 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Harrier EV top variant goes up to Rs. 34.91 Lakhs in Manesar. The lowest price model is Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 and the most priced model is Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC. Visit your nearest Tata Harrier EV dealers and showrooms in Manesar for best offers. Harrier EV on road price breakup in Manesar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Harrier EV is mainly compared to Kia Carens Clavis EV price in Manesar (Rs. 17.99 Lakhs), Mahindra XEV 9e price in Manesar (Rs. 21.9 Lakhs) and Mahindra BE 07 price in Manesar (Rs. 25 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 ₹ 24.84 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65 ₹ 25.22 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 25.22 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 25.79 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 ₹ 27.50 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 28.06 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 ₹ 28.82 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 29.39 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 ₹ 31.67 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 32.23 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth ₹ 32.52 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC ₹ 33.08 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 ₹ 33.37 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 33.93 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 Stealth ₹ 34.23 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC ₹ 34.91 Lakhs

Tata Harrier EV Variant Wise Price List in

Manesar
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Harrier EV Adventure 65

₹24.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,49,000
RTO
2,26,900
Insurance
1,07,684
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Manesar)
24,84,084
EMI@53,393/mo
Harrier EV Adventure S 65

₹25.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
RTO
2,31,900
Insurance
90,996
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Manesar)
25,22,396
EMI@54,216/mo
Harrier EV Adventure 65 7.2kW ACFC

₹25.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
RTO
2,31,900
Insurance
90,996
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Manesar)
25,22,396
EMI@54,216/mo
Harrier EV Adventure S 65 7.2kW ACFC

₹25.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,49,000
RTO
2,36,900
Insurance
92,785
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Manesar)
25,79,185
EMI@55,437/mo
Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65

₹27.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,99,000
RTO
2,51,900
Insurance
98,151
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Manesar)
27,49,551
EMI@59,099/mo
Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC

₹28.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,49,000
RTO
2,56,900
Insurance
99,939
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Manesar)
28,06,339
EMI@60,319/mo
Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75

₹28.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,99,000
RTO
2,61,900
Insurance
1,20,801
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Manesar)
28,82,201
EMI@61,950/mo
Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 7.2kW ACFC

₹29.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,49,000
RTO
2,66,900
Insurance
1,22,674
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Manesar)
29,39,074
EMI@63,172/mo
Harrier EV Empowered 75

₹31.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,49,000
RTO
2,86,900
Insurance
1,30,169
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Manesar)
31,66,569
EMI@68,062/mo
Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW ACFC

₹32.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,99,000
RTO
2,91,900
Insurance
1,32,043
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Manesar)
32,23,443
EMI@69,284/mo
Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth

₹32.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,24,000
RTO
2,94,400
Insurance
1,32,980
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Manesar)
32,51,880
EMI@69,896/mo
Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC

₹33.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,73,000
RTO
2,99,300
Insurance
1,34,816
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Manesar)
33,07,616
EMI@71,094/mo
Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75

₹33.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
622 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,99,000
RTO
3,01,900
Insurance
1,35,791
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Manesar)
33,37,191
EMI@71,729/mo
Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW ACFC

₹33.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
622 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,48,000
RTO
3,06,800
Insurance
1,37,627
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Manesar)
33,92,927
EMI@72,927/mo
Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 Stealth

₹34.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
622 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,74,000
RTO
3,09,400
Insurance
1,38,601
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Manesar)
34,22,501
EMI@73,563/mo
Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC

₹34.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
622 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,23,000
RTO
3,27,300
Insurance
1,40,438
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Manesar)
34,91,238
EMI@75,040/mo
Tata Harrier EV User Reviews & Ratings

4.7
6 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
2
5 ratingrating star
4
The best trailblazer for Indian roads
the car gives massive road presence with best driving quality and it is truly Value for money . I loved the next generation features alongside powerful motors with enormous torque quite unimaginable with traditional IC engines
By: sabarish G (Jun 3, 2025)
Tata Harrier EV News

Tata Harrier EV Videos

    Tata Harrier EV FAQs

    The on-road price of Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC in Manesar is Rs. 34.91 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC in Manesar amount to Rs. 3.27 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Tata Harrier EV in Manesar is Rs. 50,368.
    The insurance charges for Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC in Manesar are Rs. 1.40 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
    The detailed price breakup for Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC in Manesar includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 30.23 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 3.27 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 1.40 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 34.91 Lakhs.

