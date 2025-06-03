|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65
|₹ 24.84 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65
|₹ 25.22 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 25.22 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 25.79 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65
|₹ 27.50 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 28.06 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75
|₹ 28.82 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 29.39 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75
|₹ 31.67 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 32.23 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth
|₹ 32.52 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC
|₹ 33.08 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75
|₹ 33.37 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 33.93 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 Stealth
|₹ 34.23 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC
|₹ 34.91 Lakhs
