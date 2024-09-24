HT Auto
Tata Curvv On Road Price in Robertsganj

4 out of 5
Tata Curvv Front Right Side
Tata Curvv Front Left Side
Tata Curvv Left Side View
Tata Curvv Rear Left View
Tata Curvv Grille
Tata Curvv Rear Parking Sensors Top View
4 out of 5
9.99 - 19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Robertsganj
Curvv Price in Robertsganj

Tata Curvv on road price in Robertsganj starts from Rs. 11.37 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Curvv top variant goes up to Rs. 13.51 Lakhs in Robertsganj. Tata Curvv comes with a choice of 1199 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Curvv Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 11.37 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 12.71 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Smart 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹ 13.28 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 13.51 Lakhs
...Read More

Tata Curvv Variant Wise Price List in Robertsganj

Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
₹11.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
87,920
Insurance
49,758
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Robertsganj)
11,37,178
EMI@24,442/mo
Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
₹12.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Smart 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
₹13.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
₹13.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Tata Curvv News

Tata Curvv comes as the second ICE-powered coupe SUV in the Indian passenger vehicle market's mass segment, where it competes with Citroen Basalt and several other conventionally styled SUVs.
We have driven Tata Curvv but should you too? Pros and cons explained
24 Sept 2024
The engine-powered Tata Curvv is currently enjoying introductory pricing which start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh (before taxes) and is the only SUV where the diesel engine is also mated to a dual-clutch automatic transmission unit.
Tata Curvv drive review: Curvaceous challenger in crowded space
19 Sept 2024
MG Windsor EV comes as the SAIC-owned carmaker's third electric car in India, directly challenging Tata Nexon EV. However, with its aggressive pricing and immediate arrival after the Curvv EV it, challenges the Tata electric coupe SUV as well.
MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: What to pick between electric CUV & coupe SUV
17 Sept 2024
The Tata Curvv ICE is out for deliveries and customers are starting to receive their models. Launched on September 2, 2024, the Curvv coupe-SUV is listed at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for bookings made till October 31, 2024.
Tata Curvv ICE deliveries begin: All you need you need to know about the coupe-SUV
15 Sept 2024
Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker received the keys to her Tata Curvv EV finished in Pure Grey with black wheels
2024 Paris Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker brings home the Tata Curvv EV
10 Sept 2024
Tata Curvv Videos

Tata Curvv SUV is available for booking at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) until October 31. The SUV will be sold along with its electric avatar Curvv EV in the compact segment.
Tata Curvv review: Can it challenge the might of the Creta, Seltos?
24 Sept 2024
Tata Curvv EV has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV offers up to 585 kms of range in a single charge. It comes packed with features like level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and more. It takes on MG ZS EV among compact electric SUVs in India.
Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?
13 Aug 2024
Citroen Basalt will introduce a whole new genre in the compact SUV segment with its coupe design. A body-type that is popular in the luxury segment will now be available in the more affordable segments too. Beyond the unique body shape, the Basalt also offers a lot of features and technology.
Citroen Basalt first look: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer
6 Aug 2024
Citroen Basalt will rival the likes of Tata Curvv as one of India's first coupe SUV in the mass market segment. The SUV comes based on the C3 Aircross from the French carmaker, but packs in a lot more features to enhance its premium appeal.
Citroen Basalt review: Can the Curvv-rival trigger French Renaissance in India?
9 Aug 2024
Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
17 Jun 2024
