Citroen Basalt review: Can the Curvv-rival trigger French Renaissance in India?
Citroen has launched the Basalt SUV in India with its unique coupe design that is likely to create a niche segment among the compact SUVs. It will riv
...
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
1999 cc Petrol
₹ 7.99 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
1198 cc Multiple
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
1998 cc Petrol
₹ 7 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 09 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS