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TATA Curvv Mileage

₹9.66 - 18.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Updates on Tata Curvv Mileage

Tata Curvv Fuel Wise Mileage

The Tata Curvv includes a 44-litre fuel tank. The 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol engine returns an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.44 kmpl with the manual and 17.18 kmpl with the automatic. A new Hyperion GDi turbo-petrol engine offers between 11–14 kmpl depending on the transmission. The diesel variants use a 1.5-litre Kryotec engine, delivering between 15–17 kmpl with the six-speed manual and 13–15 kmpl with the seven-speed DCA. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. The diesel manual is the practical choice for daily use, while the new Hyperion GDi caters to enthusiasts seeking performance.

Tata Curvv Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 12 kmpl. The Manual Diesel variant has a mileage of 15 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 11 kmpl. The Automatic Diesel variant has a mileage of 13 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual12 kmpl
DieselManual15 kmpl
PetrolAutomatic11 kmpl
DieselAutomatic13 kmpl

Tata Curvv Variants Wise Mileage

Tata Curvv price starts at ₹ 9.66 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.85 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Curvv comes in 42 variants. Tata Curvv's top variant is Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA Dark Edition.
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
Manual
42 Variants Available
Curvv Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
12 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.66 Lakhs*
Curvv Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
12 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.91 Lakhs*
Curvv Smart 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
15 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹11.1 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Curvv Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Mileage: 12.34-13.79 kmpl
Check OffersHector MileageCurvvvsHector
Citroen Aircross X

Citroen Aircross X

8.29 - 13.69 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 17.5-18.5 kmpl
Check OffersAircross X MileageCurvvvsAircross X
Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
+3
Mileage: 18.72-19.66 kmpl
Check OffersKushaq MileageCurvvvsKushaq
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

10.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Mileage: 19.89 kmpl
Alert Me When Launched Taigun Facelift DetailsView upcoming Cars
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

11.42 - 19.19 Lakhs
+4
Mileage: 18.15-19.87 kmpl
Check OffersTaigun MileageCurvvvsTaigun
Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio

12.98 - 16.7 Lakhs
Mileage: 14.44 kmpl
Check OffersScorpio MileageCurvvvsScorpio

Tata Curvv Visual Comparison

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Tata Curvv User Reviews & Ratings

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Perfect highway cruiser with smooth driving
The car looks very elegant and stylish—I especially love the silver bronze colour. The design is quite sophisticated and truly my favourite. It performs really well on highways and is also capable for off-roading. The suspension is very comfortable, and the tyre grip is strong. Braking is excellent too. Overall, it's one of my favourite cars, and the mileage is also quite good.
By: Mritunjoy Pal (Jul 21, 2025)
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Journey That Defines Me
Tata Curvv is one of the best cars, packed with advanced technology. The mileage, comfort, and features feel just like a luxury car.
By: OmK (Jul 5, 2025)
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