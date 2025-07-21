The Tata Curvv includes a 44-litre fuel tank. The 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol engine returns an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.44 kmpl with the manual and 17.18 kmpl with the automatic. A new Hyperion GDi turbo-petrol engine offers between 11–14 kmpl depending on the transmission. The diesel variants use a 1.5-litre Kryotec engine, delivering between 15–17 kmpl with the six-speed manual and 13–15 kmpl with the seven-speed DCA. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. The diesel manual is the practical choice for daily use, while the new Hyperion GDi caters to enthusiasts seeking performance.
|Fuel Type
|Transmission
|ARAI Mileage
|Petrol
|Manual
|12 kmpl
|Diesel
|Manual
|15 kmpl
|Petrol
|Automatic
|11 kmpl
|Diesel
|Automatic
|13 kmpl
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