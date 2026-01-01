|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Curvv Pure Plus X Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual, equipped with a 1.2 Revotron Petrol and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹13.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Curvv deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Curvv Pure Plus X Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual is available in 11 colour options: Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Opera Blue, Carbon Black, Pristine White, Opera Blue With Black Roof, Flame Red With Black Roof, Gold Essence With Black Roof, Pure Grey With Black Roof, Nitro Crimson With Black Roof, Pristine White With Black Roof.
The Curvv Pure Plus X Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm of torque.
In the Curvv's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Basalt X priced between ₹8.55 Lakhs - 14.11 Lakhs or the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.89 Lakhs - 14.57 Lakhs.
The Curvv Pure Plus X Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual has Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Cup Holders, Headlight Height Adjuster, Cabin-Boot Access, Parking Sensors and Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors.