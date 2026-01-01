|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|18 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Curvv Smart X Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual, equipped with a 1.2 Revotron Petrol and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹11.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Curvv deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Curvv Smart X Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual is available in 11 colour options: Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Opera Blue, Carbon Black, Pristine White, Opera Blue With Black Roof, Flame Red With Black Roof, Gold Essence With Black Roof, Pure Grey With Black Roof, Nitro Crimson With Black Roof, Pristine White With Black Roof.
The Curvv Smart X Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm of torque.
In the Curvv's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Basalt X priced between ₹8.55 Lakhs - 14.11 Lakhs or the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.89 Lakhs - 14.57 Lakhs.
The Curvv Smart X Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual has Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Daytime Running Lights, Steering Adjustment, Parking Sensors, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors and Parking Assist.