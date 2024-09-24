HT Auto
Tata Curvv Front Right Side
1/18
Tata Curvv Front Left Side
2/18
Tata Curvv Left Side View
3/18
Tata Curvv Rear Left View
4/18
Tata Curvv Grille
5/18
Tata Curvv Rear Parking Sensors Top View
6/18

Tata Curvv Specifications

Tata Curvv is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 9,99,000 in India. It is available in 34 variants, 1199 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic.
4 out of 5
9.99 - 19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Tata Curvv Specs

Tata Curvv comes in twenty petrol variant and fourteen diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Curvv measures 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and has a wheelbase

Tata Curvv Specifications and Features

Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
225 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
123 bhp @ 5000-3000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, Inline
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Length
4308 mm
Wheelbase
2560 mm
Height
1630 mm
Width
1810 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
500 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Adaptive with stop and go
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
9
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)

Tata Curvv News

Tata Curvv comes as the second ICE-powered coupe SUV in the Indian passenger vehicle market's mass segment, where it competes with Citroen Basalt and several other conventionally styled SUVs.
We have driven Tata Curvv but should you too? Pros and cons explained
24 Sept 2024
The engine-powered Tata Curvv is currently enjoying introductory pricing which start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh (before taxes) and is the only SUV where the diesel engine is also mated to a dual-clutch automatic transmission unit.
Tata Curvv drive review: Curvaceous challenger in crowded space
19 Sept 2024
MG Windsor EV comes as the SAIC-owned carmaker's third electric car in India, directly challenging Tata Nexon EV. However, with its aggressive pricing and immediate arrival after the Curvv EV it, challenges the Tata electric coupe SUV as well.
MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: What to pick between electric CUV & coupe SUV
17 Sept 2024
The Tata Curvv ICE is out for deliveries and customers are starting to receive their models. Launched on September 2, 2024, the Curvv coupe-SUV is listed at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for bookings made till October 31, 2024.
Tata Curvv ICE deliveries begin: All you need you need to know about the coupe-SUV
15 Sept 2024
Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker received the keys to her Tata Curvv EV finished in Pure Grey with black wheels
2024 Paris Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker brings home the Tata Curvv EV
10 Sept 2024
 Tata Curvv News

Tata Curvv Variants & Price List

Tata Curvv price starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Curvv comes in 34 variants. Tata Curvv's top variant is Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
9.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
10.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Smart 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
11.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
11.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
12.19 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
12.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
12.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
12.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
13.2 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
13.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Creative 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
13.69 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
13.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
13.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA
13.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT
13.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
14.19 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
14.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA
14.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT
14.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
15.19 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
15.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA
15.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT
15.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
16.19 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
16.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
16.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA
16.5 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA
16.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT
17.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA
17.5 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
17.69 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA
17.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA
19 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA
19 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

