Tata Curvv Specifications

Tata Curvv comes in twenty petrol variant and fourteen diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Curvv measures 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Curvv sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Curvv price starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Curvv comes in 34 variants. Tata Curvv's top variant is Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA.
₹9.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹11.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.19 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹12.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.2 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹13.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.69 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹13.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹13.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.19 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹14.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹14.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹15.19 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹15.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹15.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹15.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹16.19 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹16.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹16.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹16.5 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹16.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹17.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹17.5 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹17.69 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹17.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹19 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹19 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
