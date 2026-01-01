|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual, equipped with a 1.5 Kryojet Diesel and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹16.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Curvv offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual is available in 11 colour options: Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Opera Blue, Carbon Black, Pristine White, Opera Blue With Black Roof, Flame Red With Black Roof, Gold Essence With Black Roof, Pure Grey With Black Roof, Nitro Crimson With Black Roof, Pristine White With Black Roof.
The Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 116 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 260 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Curvv's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Basalt X priced between ₹8.55 Lakhs - 14.11 Lakhs or the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.89 Lakhs - 14.57 Lakhs.
The Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual has Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Cup Holders, Headlight Height Adjuster, Cabin-Boot Access, Cruise Control and Heater.