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Tata Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
17.06 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Tata Curvv Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Curvv specs and features

Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition

Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition Prices

The Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition, equipped with a 1.5 Kryojet Diesel and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹17.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition Mileage

All variants of the Curvv offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition Colours

The Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition is available in 11 colour options: Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Opera Blue, Carbon Black, Pristine White, Opera Blue With Black Roof, Flame Red With Black Roof, Gold Essence With Black Roof, Pure Grey With Black Roof, Nitro Crimson With Black Roof, Pristine White With Black Roof.

Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition Engine and Transmission

The Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 116 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 260 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.

Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Curvv's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Basalt X priced between ₹8.55 Lakhs - 14.11 Lakhs or the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.89 Lakhs - 14.57 Lakhs.

Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition Specs & Features

The Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition has Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Cup Holders, Headlight Height Adjuster, Cabin-Boot Access, Cruise Control and Heater.

Tata Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition Price

Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition

₹17.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,45,990
RTO
1,92,749
Insurance
67,239
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,06,478
EMI@36,679/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 Kryojet Diesel
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
116 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel (215/65R16)
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4308 mm
Ground Clearance
208 mm (unladen)
Wheelbase
2560 mm
Height
1810 mm
Width
1630 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Yes
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - Eco, City & Sports
Parking Sensors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Count
3
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / 100000 Kms

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Yes
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Tata Curvv Creative X Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition EMI
EMI33,011 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
15,35,830
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
15,35,830
Interest Amount
4,44,829
Payable Amount
19,80,659

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Curvv Pure Plus X Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

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Curvv Pure Plus X Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

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FasTag Charges
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Curvv Creative X Plus Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual Dark Edition

₹15.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
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FasTag Charges
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RTO
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RTO
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FasTag Charges
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EMI@38,040/mo
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Curvv Accomplished X Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹18.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
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RTO
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FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
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Ex-Showroom-Price
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FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
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