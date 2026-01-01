|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|17.75 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Curvv Creative X Plus Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual, equipped with a 1.2 Revotron Petrol and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹14.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Curvv deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.75 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Curvv Creative X Plus Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual is available in 11 colour options: Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Opera Blue, Carbon Black, Pristine White, Opera Blue With Black Roof, Flame Red With Black Roof, Gold Essence With Black Roof, Pure Grey With Black Roof, Nitro Crimson With Black Roof, Pristine White With Black Roof.
The Curvv Creative X Plus Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm of torque.
In the Curvv's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Basalt X priced between ₹8.55 Lakhs - 14.11 Lakhs or the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.89 Lakhs - 14.57 Lakhs.
The Curvv Creative X Plus Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual has Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Steering Adjustment, Heater, Cruise Control and Parking Sensors.