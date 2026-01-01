|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Curvv Accomplished Plus X Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Hyperion GDI Dark Edition, equipped with a 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹21.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Curvv offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Curvv Accomplished Plus X Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Hyperion GDI Dark Edition is available in 11 colour options: Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Opera Blue, Carbon Black, Pristine White, Opera Blue With Black Roof, Flame Red With Black Roof, Gold Essence With Black Roof, Pure Grey With Black Roof, Nitro Crimson With Black Roof, Pristine White With Black Roof.
The Curvv Accomplished Plus X Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Hyperion GDI Dark Edition is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 123 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 225 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm of torque.
In the Curvv's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Basalt X priced between ₹8.55 Lakhs - 14.11 Lakhs or the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.89 Lakhs - 14.57 Lakhs.
The Curvv Accomplished Plus X Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Hyperion GDI Dark Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Steering Adjustment, Air Purifier, Cruise Control and Heater.