hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsRenaultDusterTechno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone
DusterPriceMileageSpecifications
Renault Duster Front Left
1/14
Renault Duster Right
2/14
Renault Duster Rear Right
3/14
Renault Duster Rear Left
4/14
Renault Duster Top View
5/14
Renault Duster Tyre And Wheel
View all Images
6/14

Renault Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
18.60 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Renault Duster Key Specs
Engine1333 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Duster specs and features

Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone

Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone Prices

The Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone, equipped with a Turbo TCe 160 and Automatic (DCT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹18.60 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the Duster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone Colours

The Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Moon Light Silver, Mountain Jade Green, River Blue, Stealth Black, Sunset Red, Pearl White, Sunset Red With Stealth Black Roof, River Blue With Stealth Black Roof, Mountain Jade Green With Stealth Black Roof, Pearl White With Stealth Black Roof.

Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone is powered by a 1333 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 160 bhp @ 5250 rpm and 280 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Duster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Taigun priced between ₹11 Lakhs - 19.3 Lakhs.

Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency Call Button, Anti Theft Immobilisation and Live Traffic Updates On App.

Renault Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone Price

Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone

₹18.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,09,000
RTO
1,76,900
Insurance
73,238
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,59,638
EMI@39,971/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Renault Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Turbo TCe 160
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
160 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1333 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
225 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Yes
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
225 / 60 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
212 mm
Length
4346 mm
Wheelbase
2657 mm
Height
1701 mm
Width
1815 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Live Traffic Updates On App
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Parking Assist
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
No
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Shift Indicator
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows; All One-touch up/down; Key-based window roll-up/down
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Yes
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / 100000 Kms (Extendable up to 7 Years / 150000 Kms)

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
Yes
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
No
Seat Upholstery
Yes
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Renault Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone EMI
EMI35,974 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
16,73,674
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
16,73,674
Interest Amount
4,84,753
Payable Amount
21,58,427

Renault Duster other Variants

Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT

₹12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,000
RTO
1,04,900
Insurance
45,782
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,00,182
EMI@25,797/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Duster Evolution 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT

₹13.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,69,000
RTO
1,16,900
Insurance
49,988
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,36,388
EMI@28,724/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Evolution 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT

₹14.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
1,29,900
Insurance
61,829
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,91,229
EMI@32,052/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Adventure Edition Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual

₹14.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
1,41,900
Insurance
54,545
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,95,945
EMI@32,154/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Techno 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT

₹15.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,49,000
RTO
1,34,900
Insurance
56,298
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,40,698
EMI@33,116/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Adventure Edition Petrol 1.3L Turbo Manual

₹16.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,000
RTO
1,51,900
Insurance
65,510
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,16,910
EMI@34,754/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Techno 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT

₹16.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
1,44,900
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,61,750
EMI@35,717/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Evolution 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹16.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
1,44,900
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,61,750
EMI@35,717/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Manual Dual Tone

₹16.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,69,000
RTO
1,58,900
Insurance
68,086
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,96,486
EMI@36,464/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Techno Plus 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT

₹17.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,29,000
RTO
1,52,900
Insurance
70,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,52,694
EMI@37,672/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Adventure Edition Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹17.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,39,000
RTO
1,69,900
Insurance
70,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,80,062
EMI@38,260/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Techno Plus Petrol 1.3L Turbo Manual Dual Tone

₹17.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
1,70,900
Insurance
71,030
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,91,430
EMI@38,505/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Techno 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic

₹18.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,89,000
RTO
1,58,900
Insurance
72,502
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,20,902
EMI@39,138/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Techno Plus 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹19.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,69,000
RTO
1,66,900
Insurance
75,446
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,11,846
EMI@41,093/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Techno Plus Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone

₹19.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,89,000
RTO
1,84,900
Insurance
76,182
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,50,582
EMI@41,926/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Iconic Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT

₹19.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,000
RTO
1,69,900
Insurance
75,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,45,214
EMI@41,810/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Iconic Petrol 1.3L Turbo Manual Dual Tone

₹19.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,19,000
RTO
1,82,230
Insurance
88,140
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,89,870
EMI@42,770/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Iconic Launch Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT

₹19.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,20,000
RTO
1,72,000
Insurance
75,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,68,314
EMI@42,307/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Iconic Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹21.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,49,000
RTO
1,84,900
Insurance
81,335
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,15,735
EMI@45,475/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Iconic Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone

₹21.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,69,000
RTO
1,97,230
Insurance
94,535
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,61,265
EMI@46,454/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Iconic Launch Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹21.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,71,500
RTO
1,87,150
Insurance
81,335
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,40,485
EMI@46,007/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Renault Duster Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
DustervsHector
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

11 - 19.3 Lakhs
+4
DustervsTaigun
Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
+3
DustervsKushaq
Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton

10.49 - 18.59 Lakhs
+1
DustervsTekton
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs
+1
DustervsThar

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Renault Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Renault Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers