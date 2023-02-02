Renault Duster comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Duster measures 4,360 mm in length, 1,822 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,673 mm. The ground clearance of Duster is 205. A five-seat model, Renault Duster sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less