Renault Duster

9.39 - 14.28 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Renault Duster is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Renault Duster Specs

Renault Duster comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Duster measures 4,360 mm in length, 1,822 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,673 mm.

Renault Duster Specifications and Features

RXZ 1.3 Turbo Petrol CVT
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
254 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
16.42
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
154 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.3 H5Ht
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
821
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1330 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Trailing Arm with Coil Springs and Double Acting Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Ground Clearance
205
Length
4360
Wheelbase
2673
Height
1695
Width
1822
Bootspace
475
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Vinyl + Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Interior Colours
Deco Brown / Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Renault Duster Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Duster vs Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Duster vs Vitara Brezz...
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Duster vs Venue
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Duster vs XUV300
UPCOMING
Kia Sonet Facelift

Kia Sonet Facelift

8 - 15 Lakhs
Check Sonet Facelift details
View similar Cars

Renault Duster News

The new Duster has been launched in global markets with a new Y-shaped headlight design along with a chrome grille that differentiates it from the previous generation model.
Duster SUV to return soon? Renault-Nissan's India plan hints so, say report
2 Feb 2023
Duster Turbo was previously given minor cosmetic updates in 2020. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Renault Duster removed from Indian website
5 Apr 2022
Renault Duster now gets a more powerful engine which gives it peak power of 152 bhp and max torque figures of 254 Nm. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Renault Duster Turbo petrol drive review: Power in a refined package
4 Oct 2020
Renault's new Duster AWD reviewed
Renault's new Duster AWD reviewed
25 Aug 2014
Renault Duster review, test drive
Renault Duster review, test drive
27 Nov 2012
View all
 

Renault Duster Variants & Price List

Renault Duster price starts at ₹ 9.39 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 14.28 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Duster comes in 7 variants. Renault Duster top variant price is ₹ 14.12 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
RXS 1.5 Petrol MT
9.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
RXZ 1.5 Petrol MT
10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
RXE 1.3 Turbo Petrol MT
10.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Manual
RXS 1.3 Turbo Petrol MT
11.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Manual
RXZ 1.3 Turbo Petrol MT
12.52 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Manual
RXS 1.3 Turbo Petrol CVT
12.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Automatic
RXZ 1.3 Turbo Petrol CVT
14.12 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

