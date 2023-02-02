Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Renault Duster comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Duster measures 4,360 mm in length, 1,822 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,673 mm. The ground clearance of Duster is 205. A five-seat model, Renault Duster sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Renault Duster price starts at ₹ 9.39 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 14.28 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Duster comes in 7 variants. Renault Duster top variant price is ₹ 14.12 Lakhs.
RXS 1.5 Petrol MT
₹9.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
RXZ 1.5 Petrol MT
₹10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
RXE 1.3 Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Manual
RXS 1.3 Turbo Petrol MT
₹11.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Manual
RXZ 1.3 Turbo Petrol MT
₹12.52 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Manual
RXS 1.3 Turbo Petrol CVT
₹12.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Automatic
RXZ 1.3 Turbo Petrol CVT
₹14.12 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
